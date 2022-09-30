Memorial Hermann Health selects Epic for EHR installation

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has selected Epic as its EHR partner.

Once the implementation is complete, all Memorial Hermann Health locations will use the same Epic EHR system. The implementation will begin in early 2023, according to the Sept. 30 Memorial Hermann news release.

"Partnering with Epic and transitioning to a single, unified EHR platform will have profound benefits for our patients, as well as our physicians and health care providers," Jamie McCarthy, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Memorial Hermann, said in the release. "A unified system will alleviate common pain points experienced by our physicians and clinicians when working within the EHR, enabling them to focus more deeply on patients' long-term health care journeys and overall well-being."