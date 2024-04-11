Epic approved for 'otherworldly' expansion

A local planning commission has approved Epic's plans for a headquarters expansion that will feature more fantasy-themed buildings, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported.

Verona, Wis., planning commissioners OK'd the EHR vendor's so-called Other Worlds site plan that includes three new buildings and a food service facility, according to the April 8 story. It will feature a Narnia-inspired office space and a Hobbit-themed cafeteria.

Each building will have about 400 offices, which will house either one or two employees each, the news outlet reported. The first new one is expected to open to staff in early 2026.

The project will mark the first phase of Epic's six-building expansion that will add to the company's sprawling headquarters that also has a small farm, a treehouse for conferences, and nine restaurants. Other themes include "Alice in Wonderland and "The Wizard of Oz." The company has more than 13,000 employees, most of them based in Wisconsin.