Epic adds remote telehealth exams to EHR 

Epic expanded the integration of TytoCare's portable patient examination device and virtual care offerings within its EHR system, the Verona, Wis.-based company said Aug. 9.

With the new integration, all healthcare organizations that use both Epic and TytoCare can offer patients the ability to log into Epic's MyChart patient portal to access TytoCare's services. TytoCare is using application programming interfaces to post patient vitals directly into their EHR, according to the news release.

The new integration was developed through TytoCare's collaboration with University of Miami Health System in June 2020, during which student athletes and staff used TytoHome devices to capture vitals and share exam data with the health system's physicians. If an athlete had vitals outside normal ranges, they were contacted to start an asynchronous TytoCare exam, which required logging into two apps: MyChart and the TytoCare app.

Epic and TytoCare's new integration allows users to login to just one app — MyChart — and use TytoCare's "exam and share" feature within the app.

Epic and TytoCare first partnered in 2019. TytoCare's artificial intelligence-powered handheld device lets patients examine parts of their body including the heart, lungs and throat and then send the results directly to their physicians.