Emory brings Epic to Apple

Starting March 7, clinicians will have access to Epic for the first time on the Mac App Store.

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is the first health system in the U.S. to implement Epic on a large scale on Mac platforms, according to a news release the health system shared with Becker's.

Emory intends to provide MacBook Air laptops to a substantial number of its clinicians in 2024, supplementing the iPhones and iPads already utilized across the organization. Before finalizing this decision, Emory conducted a thorough analysis and determined that opting for MacBook Air over PCs will result in annual savings of $300 per device in software licensing and support costs.

This move, according to the press release, is expected to yield significant cost savings, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

"In an era where technology is helping shape the future of healthcare and digital transformation, our deployment of Epic on MacBook Air is more than just a technical achievement; it's a statement," Scott Smiser, chief technology officer of Emory Healthcare, said in the release. "It underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and reaffirms our role as catalysts for positive change in the industry."