EHR vendor eClinicalWorks integrates with Google Chrome

EHR company eClinicalWorks has ensured it is fully functional with Google Chrome.

As part of the Chrome Enterprise Recommended program, the EHR vendor had to validate the end-user experience and security requirements on its cloud-based software.

"We wanted to ensure that our application is compatible with ChromeOS and Chrome browser, so that our customers have multiple device options to run our software, therefore maximizing success for their practices," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, in a Feb. 28 company news release.