eClinicalWorks moves EHR to Microsoft cloud in $100M deal

eClinicalWorks is moving its EHR to Microsoft Azure and plans to invest $100 million in the tech giant.

The EHR vendor was looking for a cloud solution that was "scalable, secure and HIPAA-compliant" to help reach its goals of digitizing its EHR, more quickly deploying new applications and improving customer satisfaction, said Bharat Satyanarayan, vice president of technology and quality assurance for eClinicalWorks, in an emailed statement to Beckers on Sept. 6.

eClinicalWorks' customer base includes more than 130,000 healthcare providers. The EHR transition to Microsoft's cloud is about 99 percent complete, according to an Aug. 22 Microsoft blog post.

"As we get out of the infrastructure management business, Azure has given us platform agility, resilience and uptime," Mr. Satyanarayan said in the post. "We're able to build those benefits into our deployments and ensure that we have high availability so we can handle potential failures without issue."