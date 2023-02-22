COVID-19-driven drop in cancer screenings didn't lead to spike in cases, Epic finds

After scouring more than 373,000 diagnoses in EHRs, researchers at Epic found that the COVID-19-induced drop in cancer screenings did not lead to a significant spike in breast, cervical or colon cancer cases.

The research showed a clear drop in cancer diagnoses, accordant with screenings, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as screening rates returned to normal, so did cancer diagnoses, according to a study published Feb. 17 in Epic Research.

The findings could calm fears of missed cancer cases caused by the pandemic. However, the researchers warned that while their data does not show an increase in advanced cancers, it could take years to get a clearer picture.