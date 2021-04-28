Cerner to shut down COVID-19 vaccine clinic at headquarters

Cerner will host the last second-dose event of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its Kansas City, Mo.-based campus on May 6, My Courier Tribune reports.

The EHR vendor started the vaccination clinic in February as part of the Operation Safe coalition in North Kansas City, Mo., which includes a group of hospitals and governments that set out to vaccinate up to 4,500 people every other week.

Since the first clinic at Cerner's headquarters Feb. 4, COVID-19 vaccines have become more broadly available across the Kansas City metropolitan area. The Operation Safe team expects to have fully vaccinated about 50,000 Missourians, according to the report.

"The Operation Safe team is proud to have served its community with this critical effort, beginning with vaccinating the area's most vulnerable population at a time when vaccine availability was scarce," the coalition said, according to the publication. "We have willingly shared our best practices with many area organizations and municipalities, and they now will continue the important work of vaccinating a growing number of Missourians."

