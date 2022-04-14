Cerner strategist joins board of Sequoia Project

Cerner's lead regulatory strategist, Josh Mast, was elected to serve on the board of The Sequoia Project.

The Sequoia Project, a nonprofit organization focused on healthcare interoperability, aims to work on the "nation's most pressing health information technology interoperability challenges," according to an April 14 press release.

Willarda Edwards, MD, of the American Medical Association, also was appointed to the board.

"New board members, Edwards and Mast, have experiences and views that will be invaluable for The Sequoia Project in the upcoming years as we continue to advance nationwide interoperability and health IT initiatives," said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer of The Sequoia Project.