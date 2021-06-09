Cerner partners with Apple on new health records sharing initiative: 5 details 

Cerner is teaming up with Apple in support of the tech giant's new health data sharing feature slated to become available this fall, according to a June 8 news release.

Five details:

1. Apple's iOS 15 software update will give users the ability to share their health data from the Apple Health Records app with their healthcare providers.

2. As one of the EHR partners on the feature, participating Cerner U.S. healthcare providers can enable patients to share their health data, such as heart rate, detected falls, hours of sleep and exercise minutes, directly to the EHR.

3. When a patient chooses to share their data from the Apple Health app, providers access it in a centralized view with other healthcare data via a web-based dashboard within their Cerner EHR.

4. In addition to heart rate and sleep tracking data, patients can also share health records categories like labs and immunizations; the dashboard also lets Cerner clients review trends and changes in health over time to get a better understanding of a patient's overall health.

5. Healthcare providers that use Cerner and support Health Records on iPhone can register to offer the new feature to their patients starting this fall.