Cerner joins $135M funding round for EHR-embedded health research tech

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare research company that uses EHRs to connect patients to clinical research, has raised $135 million in a series E funding round.

Cerner participated in the funding round led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, along with Syneos Health, Shumway Capital and more, according to a Sept. 24 news release.

The funding will be used to acquire ClinEdge and allows Elligo to invest in other health IT platforms that connect patients to clinical trials.

"The clinical trials industry is experiencing a new phase of disruption," said Melissa Daniels, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital managing director and general partner and Elligo board member. "There’s an opportunity to use technology, data analytics, and services to eliminate long-standing trial conduct pitfalls and bottlenecks that primarily impact patients."