Cerner in the headlines: 8 November updates 

From welcoming its first chief health officer to collaborating on organ donations, here are eight updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Cerner posted $1.46 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2021 and $175.8 million in net earnings.

2. During a third quarter of 2021 earnings call, Cerner CEO David Feinberg, MD, said he supports the company's latest round of 150 job cuts as a corrective measure but that layoffs do not align with his "philosophy going forward."

3. Cerner teamed up with Los Angeles-based medical software company Transplant Connect to add a tool to its EHR that automates organ donation and transplant referrals.

4. Cerner is one of the most popular platforms providers use for telehealth visits, according to new research from GoodRx.

5. Cerner appointed Nasim Afsar, MD, as the EHR company's first chief health officer, effective January 2022. Dr. Afsar will lead Cerner's team of more than 1,000 healthcare employees focused on product development as well as company health policy, regulatory, government affairs, quality and patient safety.

6. The Coast Guard recently completed its nationwide Cerner EHR rollout, making it the first U.S. service unit to fully deploy the MHS Genesis system.

7. Dr. Feinberg, who officially took the helm of Cerner as president and CEO on Oct. 1, shared insights with Becker's about his leadership experience and strategy for patient care innovation and improving EHRs.

8. Cerner tapped Johnny Luu to serve as its new chief communications officer. Mr. Luu joins the EHR company after having most recently led communications efforts at Google Health.