Cerner expands predictive analytics offering: 3 things to know

Cerner is partnering with artificial intelligence automation company Hospital IQ to provide hospitals and health systems with predictive analytics tools to track and manage resources.

Three things to know:

1. Through the collaboration, Cerner aims to provide clients with real-time analytics to analyze where resources are being used, predict where they may be needed and how to deploy them more effectively.

2. The partnership primarily focuses on allocating resources during preparation for surgeries, helping health systems meet demands and make resource decisions, such as predicting when operating rooms will be used.

3. Cerner's data and analytics and Hospital IQ's operations management software will help health systems prepare to reschedule procedures delayed by COVID-19.

