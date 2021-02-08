Cerner executive turnover in 2021: 5 things to know

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner has already made several key leadership changes this year.

Here are five things to know about the recent changes among the EHR vendor's C-suite leadership team in 2021:

1. Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, left the EHR company after losing her campaign for a seat in Congress. Ms. Adkins had taken a leave of absence from Cerner in January 2020 to focus on her campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District. She lost the Nov. 20 election by about 10 percentage points.

2. Cerner CEO Brent Shafer announced Jan. 15 that John Peterzalek, executive vice president and chief client and services officer, would be departing from the company. He will remain as an adviser until Feb. 27.

3. Travis Dalton, who oversees Cerner's government services division, was promoted to executive vice president and chief client and services officer, replacing Mr. Peterzalek.

4. Mr. Shafer also announced Cerner Chief Legal Officer Randy Sims would be leaving the company, with Dan Devers set to replace him. Mr. Devers had been serving as Cerner's senior vice president of cloud strategies.

5. Mark Erceg will join Cerner as the company's new executive vice president and CFO, effective Feb. 22. Mr. Erceg replaces longtime Cerner executive Marc Naughton, who in October said he would be leaving the company after 30 years. Mr. Naughton will finish as CFO at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and will serve as an executive adviser to assist with the transition.

