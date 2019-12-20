An 'Epic' year: 5 biggest stories from the EHR vendor in 2019

Verona, Wis.-based Epic continued to draw attention from the healthcare industry this year.

Here are five of the most-read stories about Epic reported by Becker's Hospital Review in 2019.

1. Jim Cramer: Why Apple should buy Epic

With Apple's increasing investments in healthcare, CNBC's Jim Cramer in January said the company has to make a big move to show it is serious about its business in the industry. The most obvious acquisition in the space, Mr. Cramer said, is of EHR provider Epic.

2. Epic and Humana partner: 5 things to know

Epic and health insurer Humana in June teamed up to improve patient and provider communication as well as access to health information.

3. Epic sued by National Federation of the Blind: 4 things to know

The National Federation of the Blind in January filed a lawsuit against Epic, claiming the EHR vendor's software isn't suitable for blind and low-vision users.

4. 3 things Epic has done in the past 4 months

As a leading EHR provider, healthcare executives pay attention when Epic forges new partnerships.

5. Mayo's annual revenue climbs to $12.6B amid move to Epic EHR

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic made significant investments in a new EHR system in 2018 yet still ended the year on strong financial footing. The health system in February reported net income of $706 million on revenue of $12.6 billion in 2018.

