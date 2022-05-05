Allscripts CEO Paul Black announces resignation

Allscripts CEO Paul Black announced in an earnings call May 5 that he is resigning from his position.

Mr. Black, who served a CEO for 10 years, will leave the EHR vendor May 6.

Rick Poulton, who serves as president of Allscripts, will take on the role of CEO.

"This is a difficult decision, but I leave knowing that the company is stronger than ever," Mr. Black said.

In the same call, Allscripts reported $143 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up from $134 million during the same period last year.

