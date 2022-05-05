Allscripts CEO Paul Black announces resignation

Allscripts CEO Paul Black announced in an earnings call May 5 that he is resigning from his position.
Mr. Black, who served a CEO for 10 years, will leave the EHR vendor May 6.
Rick Poulton, who serves as president of Allscripts, will take on the role of CEO.
"This is a difficult decision, but I leave knowing that the company is stronger than ever," Mr. Black said.
In the same call, Allscripts reported $143 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up from $134 million during the same period last year.
Four details:
- Veradigm, Allscripts' payer and life sciences division, reported $136 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up from $126 million during the first quarter of 2021.
- Allscripts' stock repurchases totaled $50 million.
- Allscripts consolidated GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $23 million compared with $9 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- On May 2, Allscripts announced it had completed the sale of its hospital business segment to N. Harris Computer Corp., a subsidiary of Constellation Software. In this report, Allscripts said the move will provide additional "value to clients, employees and shareholders."