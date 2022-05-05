Allscripts CEO Paul Black announces resignation

Naomi Diaz -

Allscripts CEO Paul Black announced in an earnings call May 5 that he is resigning from his position. 

Mr. Black, who served a CEO for 10 years, will leave the EHR vendor May 6. 

Rick Poulton, who serves as president of Allscripts, will take on the role of CEO.  

"This is a difficult decision, but I leave knowing that the company is stronger than ever," Mr. Black said. 

In the same call, Allscripts reported $143 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up from $134 million during the same period last year. 

Four details:

  1. Veradigm, Allscripts' payer and life sciences division, reported $136 million in net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, up from $126 million during the first quarter of 2021.

  2. Allscripts' stock repurchases totaled $50 million.

  3. Allscripts consolidated GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $23 million compared with $9 million in the first quarter of 2021.
     
  4. On May 2, Allscripts announced it had completed the sale of its hospital business segment to N. Harris Computer Corp., a subsidiary of Constellation Software. In this report, Allscripts said the move will provide additional "value to clients, employees and shareholders."

