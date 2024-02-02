A look at Oracle Health's leadership switch-ups

Since Oracle got into the EHR business with its acquisition of Cerner in 2022, it has made several leadership changes as to who will be overseeing its operations.

Most recently, Oracle tapped the former head of CMS under the Trump administration, Seema Verma, to oversee Oracle Health, formerly known as Cerner. Ms. Verma first joined Oracle in April 2023 and was appointed senior vice president and general manager of Oracle's life sciences business.

Prior to joining Oracle, Ms. Verma served as administrator of CMS from March 2017 to January 2021. There, she oversaw 6,000 employees, 100,000 contractors and coverage for 145 million beneficiaries.

David Feinberg, MD, who helmed Cerner as its CEO and president prior to the acquisition, also moved positions. Dr. Feinberg now serves as chair of Oracle Health, where he leads the vision and strategy of Oracle's healthcare division, according to his LinkedIn.

Travis Dalton, who served as chief client and services officer and president of Cerner government services became Oracle Health's general manager during the takeover. In this role, Mr. Dalton oversees Oracle Health's worldwide client and sales teams.

Jerome Labat, who served as chief technology officer of Cerner, became senior vice president of engineering at Oracle Health.