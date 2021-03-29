7 numbers show how big Cerner is in healthcare

Cerner is maintaining a strong standing in the EHR market, posting a 47 percent increase in net earnings from 2019 to 2020.

Seven quick notes on Cerner and the EHR market:

The North Kansas City, Mo.-based company employs more than 27,000 people.





people. Seven percent of the hospital EHR market share belongs to Cerner, according to KLAS Research.





of the hospital EHR market share belongs to Cerner, according to KLAS Research. In 2020, the company reported $5.5 billion in total revenue and $780.1 million in net earnings.





in total revenue and in net earnings. Cerner posted a cumulative research and development investment of more than $7.8 billion .





. The EHR giant has more than 500 patents worldwide.





patents worldwide. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is deploying Cerner EHR systems in its facilities throughout the country, fulfilling its $16 billion contract with the vendor.

