7 numbers show how big Cerner is in healthcare
Cerner is maintaining a strong standing in the EHR market, posting a 47 percent increase in net earnings from 2019 to 2020.
Seven quick notes on Cerner and the EHR market:
- The North Kansas City, Mo.-based company employs more than 27,000 people.
- Seven percent of the hospital EHR market share belongs to Cerner, according to KLAS Research.
- In 2020, the company reported $5.5 billion in total revenue and $780.1 million in net earnings.
- Cerner posted a cumulative research and development investment of more than $7.8 billion.
- The EHR giant has more than 500 patents worldwide.
- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is deploying Cerner EHR systems in its facilities throughout the country, fulfilling its $16 billion contract with the vendor.
