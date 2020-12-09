5 updates on Epic and interoperability

Epic reported that tens of millions of patient records were transferred between healthcare providers in the last month.

1. The company's interoperability platform, Care Everywhere, shared more than 221 million patient records in a month, an increase of 40 percent year over year.

2. Half the records exchanged on the platform are shared between a health system using Epic and one that does not.

3. The interoperability function has become particularly useful as patients are transferred between hospitals in response to COVID-19 case spikes.

4. The company is prepared for vaccine distribution. Patients will be able to download vaccine information whenever needed at multiple care locations so they receive the correct second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

5. Epic installations have accelerated during the pandemic, with more than 190 health systems worldwide going live with the technology in the latter half of the year. From September through the end of December, the company anticipates transitioning more than 123,000 physicians, nurses and support staff to Epic or new applications within the system.



