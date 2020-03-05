5 tech-related job openings at Epic

Epic recently posted several job openings related to its health technology business.

Five open positions:

1. Client systems engineer: Will work with healthcare organization customers to integrate Epic's software into their existing environments, such as Microsoft Windows.

2. Software developer: Will write software that employs user-centered design, analytics and machine learning tools.

3. Security engineer: Will develop security controls to protect Epic software.

4. Windows engineer: Will be responsible for the design, implementation and health of Epic's domain architecture including authentication technologies and its active directory.

5. Integration engineer: Will apply coding and analytical skills to help healthcare providers share patient information across disparate systems.

