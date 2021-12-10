45 EHR contracts, go-lives in 2021

Here are the EHR contracts and go-lives that Becker's has covered in 2021:

January

1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System began the implementation process for a new Epic EHR as part of its affiliation with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.



2. DeRidder, La.-based Beauregard Health System went live with Meditech's Expanse EHR.



3. Petersburg Medical Center moved forward with plans to replace its 6-year-old EHR with a new Cerner system, which will cost $1.3 million.



4. MedStar St. Mary's Hospital went live on Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health's EHR system.



5. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said it will implement a Cerner EHR so its 12 facilities can share health records on a single, unified platform.



6. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional campuses went live on the Little Rock-based health system's Epic EHR.



February

7. Sanford, Fla.-based True Health completed an Emerge conversion to the athenahealth EMR as a part of its merger with the Watertown, Mass.-based health system.



8. The 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico announced it will transition to a new EHR system based on Cerner's Millennium EHR and tailored to meet the U.S. Defense Department's needs.



9. North Carolina's Durham County Department of Public Health said it is transitioning its EHR system to Epic.



10. Grand Junction, Colo.-based Community Hospital went live with a new Meditech Expanse EHR.



11. Bishop, Calif.-based Northern Inyo Healthcare District announced plans to implement a new Cerner EHR.



12. All of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health's sites now use the same Epic EHR after a successful go-live at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.



March

13. International Falls, Minn.-based Rainy Lake Medical Center went live with its Epic EHR.



14. Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System said it has a new 10-year agreement with Cerner to expand its digital engagement tool set within the EHR.



15. Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services went live with a shared Epic Community Connect EHR.



16. Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System went live with a new Epic EHR.



17. Plymouth, N.H.-based Speare Memorial Hospital signed a contract to deploy a new Meditech Expanse EHR.



18. Mercy Iowa City revealed plans to install the Allscripts Sunrise EHR.



April

20. Rogers-based Central Texas Community Health Centers launched an Epic EHR system.



21. The U.S. Defense Department went live on its new Cerner EHR system at healthcare facilities in 12 states.



22. Fort Kent-based Northern Maine Medical Center went live with a new Cerner EHR at all of its locations.



May

23. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System expanded its Allscripts EHR to three facilities.



24. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Hospital launched a new athenahealth EHR system.



25. Syracuse (Neb.) Area Health selected Cerner as its new EHR provider.



June

26. Elizabethtown, Ky.-based Baptist Health Hardin went live with Epic's EHR and MyChart patient portal.



27. McLaren Bay Region Hospital (Bay City, Mich.) went live with a new Cerner EHR.



28. Bay Area Hospital, North Bend Medical Center, Bay Clinic and Advanced Health, all in Coos Bay, Ore., went live with a new Epic EHR.



29. Seaford, Del.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke announced plans to implement a new Epic EHR.



July

30. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center said it will implement a new Cerner EHR.



31. Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman's Hospital announced it is seeking potential health system partners to let it connect to their Epic system.



32. Baystate Health will expand its 20-year relationship with Cerner through the launch of a digital platform that will integrate the Springfield, Mass.-based health system's clinical care delivery and financing systems.



September

33. ​​Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare will transition from its NextGen Healthcare Information Systems EHR to a new Cerner system.



34. Miami-based Health Choice Network partnered with Epic to launch an integrated EHR system across its healthcare provider network.



35. Leitchfield, Ky.-based Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center went live with its Epic EHR.



36. ​​Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis., launched its Meditech Expanse EHR.



37. Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health chose Meditech as its new EHR vendor.



October

38. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health resumed its Epic EHR installation after a temporary pause amid the pandemic and has a new timeline for full implementation.



November

39. The Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network completed the second phase of its Epic EHR implementation.



40. Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital began a 10-month Epic EHR implementation.



41. Family Health Centers in Louisville, Ky., began transitioning to eClinicalWorks’ EHR.



42. The Coast Guard completed its nationwide Cerner EHR rollout, making it the first U.S. service unit to fully deploy the MHS Genesis system.



December

43. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health System said it will deploy a new Epic EHR system across its network.



44. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare teamed up with Meditech to roll out the vendor's cloud-based EHR platform at three New Hampshire hospitals.



45. Petersburg (Ark.) Medical Center went live with a new Cerner EHR.