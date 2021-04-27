DOD deploys Cerner EHR across 12 new states: 4 things to know

The Department of Defense recently went live on its new Cerner EHR system across healthcare facilities in 12 more states, according to an April 27 news release.

Four things to know:

1. For its most recent deployment wave, DOD launched the MHS Genesis EHR system at locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

2. DOD managed the go-lives through its Leidos Partnership, which consists of Leidos, Cerner, Accenture and Henry Schein One. The collaborative has been providing the Military Health System with program management and tech support for the EHR project since 2015.

3. The new EHR is currently live across more than 600 military treatment facilities and has more than 41,000 active users.

4. DOD expects to fully deploy MHS Genesis by the end of 2023.

More articles on EHRs:

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

These 4 health systems are joining Intermountain's Patient ID Now coalition

Cerner top inpatient EHR for healthcare in 2021: Black Book

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.