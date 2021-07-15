Baystate adds new digital health platforms to Cerner partnership: 5 details  

Baystate Health is expanding its 20-year relationship with Cerner through the launch of a digital platform that will integrate the Springfield, Mass.-based health system's clinical care delivery and financing systems, the organizations said July 15.

Five details:

1. The digital health platform will combine new Cerner applications and tools with other third-party developers into one united view for Baystate to manage.

2. The health system also plans to deploy Cerner's population health platform Cerner HealthIntent for its physician health organization, Baycare Health Partners.

3. As part of the expansion, Baystate also will implement Cerner's revenue cycle management solutions across its acute and ambulatory facilities.

4. Cerner also will gain access to innovation and product development support from Baystate's digital innovation team, TechSpring. The two groups will lead development, adoption and optimization of Cerner tools at Baystate to support and collaborate with other third-party developers.

5. Baystate comprises five hospitals, more than 80 medical practices and about 12,000 employees.