HCA taps Meditech EHR for 3 New Hampshire hospitals: 4 details 

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare teamed up with Meditech to roll out the vendor's cloud-based EHR platform across three New Hampshire hospitals, Meditech said Dec. 7 in a news release.

Four details:

1. The Meditech Expanse EHR implementation is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

2. The three HCA hospitals deploying Meditech are Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Parkland Medical Center in Derry and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

3. HCA has partnered with Meditech on health IT services since 1990. The Expanse project is a partnership between the health system, Meditech and CereCore, an EHR services and support provider that is also a certified partner of Meditech.

4. Meditech's Expanse system is a web-based EHR designed to support mobile technology and a more intuitive EHR interface, according to the release.