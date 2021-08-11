16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Community Memorial Health System (Ventura, Calif.): Seeks an application systems analyst

2. St. Barnabas (New York City): Seeks an IT clinical systems analyst

3. Colorado Mountain Medical (Avon): Seeks a population health director

4. Halifax Hospital Medical Center (Daytona Beach, Fla.): Seeks a financial analyst

Cerner

1. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique, Mich.): Seeks a health information management director

2. Munson Healthcare (Charlevoix, Mich.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

3. Union Health (Terre Haute, Ind.): Seeks an information systems application analyst

4. Christiana Care Health System (Wilmington, Del.): Seeks an IT application analyst

Epic

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a clinical analyst

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Seeks an IT analyst programmer

3. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. SSM Health (St. Louis): Seeks a technology service center analyst

Meditech

1. Sampson Regional Medical Center (Clinton, N.C.): Seeks a clinical analyst

2. Nathan Littauer Hospital (Gloversville, N.Y.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

3. Northern Montana Hospital (Havre): Seeks an information systems director

4. Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.): Seeks an information systems analyst