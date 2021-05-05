16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.): Seeks a systems analyst

2. Daviess Community Hospital (Washington, Ind.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks an IT support analyst

4. North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.): Seeks a financial performance analyst

Cerner

1. San Juan Medical Center (Farmington, N.M.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

2. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Seeks a health information management application analyst

3. Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles): Seeks an application analyst

Epic

1. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): Seeks a system implementation and informatics manager

2. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee): Seeks an application analyst

3. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.): Seeks a business systems analyst

Meditech

1. Gila Regional Medical Center (Silver City, N.M.): Seeks an information systems director

2. Woman's Hospital (Baton Rouge, La.): Seeks a health information management systems specialist

3. Rutherford Regional Health System (Rutherfordton, N.C.): Seeks a clinical analyst

4. Prime Healthcare (Chino, Calif.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

