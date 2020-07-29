16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Community Health Northwest Florida (Pensacola): Seeks a patient technical engagement coordinator.

2. Regional One Health (Memphis, Tenn.): Seeks an information systems analyst

3. Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Atlanta): Seeks a radiology systems analyst

4. Flagler Hospital (Saint Augustine, Fla.): Seeks a clinical data engineer

Cerner

1. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.): Seeks a revenue cycle informatics analyst

2. Texoma Medical Center (Denson, Texas): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. University of South Alabama (Mobile): Seeks an IT reporting analyst

Epic

1. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Seeks a clinical data analyst

2. University Medical Center Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): Seeks a business applications manager

3. Cape Fear Valley Health System (Fayetteville, N.C.): Seeks an applications analyst

4. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): Seeks a health information management data imaging and quality specialist

Meditech

1. Boulder (Colo.) Community Health: Seeks a health information management records analyst

2. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.): Seeks a systems analyst

3. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.): Seeks a health information management application analyst

4. Rutherford (N.C.) Regional Health System: Seeks a clinical analyst

