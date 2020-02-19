11 hospitals, health systems that replaced Cerner with Epic in the past 5 years

Epic and Cerner dominate the EHR marketplace, with both companies combined accounting for more than 50 percent of the acute care hospital market share, according to KLAS.

In 2018, Epic had 28 percent of the market while Cerner had 26 percent. However, over the years Epic has gained ground as hospitals and health systems decide to switch over from Cerner or other EHR providers. In some cases, hospitals or small health systems make the switch to match larger health systems with Epic after they're acquired. In other cases, the health systems make a change to improve efficiencies.

Here are 11 instances in the past five years where hospitals or health systems left Cerner for Epic.

1. AdventHealth, a 37-hospital health system, announced it would switch from Cerner to Epic. The system has been on Cerner since 2002 and will now make a multimillion-dollar transition for its 1,200 care sites to Epic over the next three years.

2. Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn., approved a project for Epic EHR to replace its Cerner system over a two-year period in 2018.

3. Lafayette (La.) General Health decided to switch from Cerner to Epic as part of its merger with Ochsner Health System in New Orleans. The hospital expects the transition will be complete by January 2023, according to The Current.

4. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health decided to swap out its Cerner EHR for an Epic system in April 2018. The hospital previously used two Cerner systems for recordkeeping and made the switch to streamline operations with Epic's platform that includes scheduling, billing and population health management.

5. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., decided to put all its facilities on Epic in 2018 after previously having a mix of facilities on both Cerner and Epic systems.

6. Lebanon, N.H.-based Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital switched to Epic EHR in May 2019 to bring the hospital on the same medical record system as Lebanon-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, its affiliate.

7. Advocate Health Care in Downers Grove, Ill., transitioned from Cerner and Allscripts EHRs to Epic for a single-platform EHR and revenue cycle solution. The health system confirmed their Epic selection in February 2018 after announcing plans to merge with Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care, which used Epic.

8. Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee shifted from Cerner to Epic in February 2016, transitioning 32 terabytes of legacy medical records, 75 terabytes of images and 34 million scanned documents and other items. The health system had to transition 6,358 active users.

9. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., first announced its switch from Cerner to Epic in 2015 in a $1.5 billion transition. The health system went live with Wisconsin-based sites in 2017 before rolling out phase two of the launch at 11 more hospitals and 40 clinics.

10. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La., switched from Cerner to Epic, according to The Current.

11. UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, Mass., selected Epic's EHR platform in 2015 after its former system, Sorian of Siemens, was acquired by Cerner earlier that year.

