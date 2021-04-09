UPMC, Advocate Aurora join hospital-at-home initiative backed by Amazon, Intermountain and Ascension

UPMC and Advocate Aurora Health are the two latest health systems to join Moving Health Home, a new healthcare coalition founded by Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension.

Amazon Care, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and St. Louis-based Ascension partnered in March to launch Moving Health Home, which will support and update healthcare policy changes to designate the home as a site of clinical service.

The coalition has attributed tech advancements including telehealth, remote monitoring, digital therapeutics and medical records sharing as driving factors behind its mission to make home care equivalent to healthcare services offered in facilities.

Here is the list of Moving Health Home's seven new members, announced April 9:

UPMC

Advocate Aurora Health

Compassus

Contessa Health

Vituity

U.S. Medical Management

VNSNY

Here is the list of the coalition's founding members:

Amazon Care

Intermountain Healthcare

Ascension

Amwell

Signify Health

Landmark Health

Dispatch Health

Elara Caring

Home Instead

