UnitedHealthcare CMO departs for health chief role at digital health startup

Saurabha Bhatnagar, MD, has left his role as CMO of UnitedHealthcare to head up health initiatives at Commure, a health tech startup focused on connecting apps and data used by physicians and patients during the appointment process.

Dr. Bhatnagar most recently served as CMO and head of digital and technology at UnitedHealthcare. He currently is on the board of directors at eHealth Initiative & Foundation, according to a July 20 news release.

Dr. Bhatnagar brings a mix of technology and medical experience to his post as Commure's first chief health officer. Prior to UnitedHealthcare, he served as deputy CMO and chief medical information officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. While at the VA, Dr. Bhatnagar also served as assistant deputy undersecretary overseeing quality, safety and value enterprise operations for 1,250 VA hospital systems and clinics.

As Commure's chief health officer, Dr. Bhatnagar will focus on improving the startup's ability to connect digital health infrastructure and create accessible patient care experiences. He will work alongside Ashwini Zenooz, MD, former CMO of Salesforce and Commure's recently appointed president.