UC San Diego wins $55M NIH grant to bolster medical research, innovation

Researchers at the University of California San Diego received a five-year, $54.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to make clinical trials safer by integrating research and clinical care.

The grant marks the third Clinical and Translational Science Award that UC San Diego's Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute has won from the National Center for Advancing Translational Science.

ACTRI plans to use this funding to better engage underserved populations in clinical research; expand its Game Center, a virtual reality program that instructs investigators in team science; and create new mentoring programs in grant-writing. The award will also be used to develop new mobile apps to help incorporate clinical trial information into EHRs. Additionally, ACTRI will open two new centers, the Device Acceleration Center and the Center for Excellence in Immunogenomics, both focused on the science of immunity.

