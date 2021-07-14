UC San Diego Health to start building $70M innovation center 

University of California San Diego Health plans to begin construction on its new $70 million, seven-story innovation center next month, according to a July 13 La Jolla Light report.

The La Jolla Innovation Center will house several programs from UC San Diego Health and UC San Diego School of Medicine, including research related to children's health and cognitive impairment in seniors, according to the project's informational website.

The new center is part of a public-private partnership between UCSD and Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm GPI Cos., according to the report.