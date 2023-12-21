The most impactful change Atlantic Health made in 2023

Morris Plains, N.J.-based Atlantic Health systematically changed how it interacted with consumers in 2023.

Chief Administrative Officer Nikki Sumpter told Becker's the system focused on making its digital experience more individual and easier for patients to use.

"As we have all seen (and experienced as consumers ourselves) consumers of healthcare are rapidly growing to demand similar levels of convenience and quality when it comes to the communications and interactions they have with the organizations they trust with their care," Ms. Sumpter said. "In response Atlantic Health System has invested in a new digital patient experience to increase convenience and ease of access, including new online scheduling options and making our website more searchable and transactional."

The six-hospital system is also working on developing a 360-degree view of patients to "deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time."

"We believe that consumers want (and deserve) a more personalized experience that sees them as the individuals they are," Ms. Sumpter said. "By listening to what they tell us, we are better positioned to know what to say, and then connect those consumers with the services they need to live healthier lives."

