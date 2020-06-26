Tech professionals are increasingly seeking healthcare and pharma jobs, study finds

Many tech professionals feel positively about seeking new jobs in the healthcare and pharma industries amid the pandemic, according to survey results released June 25 from Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

The survey, which was conducted from May 21 and June 3, involved 2,502 tech professionals in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China and India. Here are some of its notable findings:

49 percent of respondents reported they would consider switching to the healthcare industry.





49 percent of respondents reported they would consider switching to the pharma industry.





48 percent of respondents cited the opportunity to solve real-world problems as a motivator to join a new health-focused industry.





49 percent of respondents cited the opportunity to improve quality of care as a motivator to join a new health-focused industry.





49 percent of respondents cited the opportunity to make systems more efficient as a motivator to join a new health-focused industry.





52 percent of respondents cited the opportunity to innovate through tech as a motivator to join a new health-focused industry.





72 percent of respondents reported thinking the healthcare industry has been effective in handling the pandemic.





85 percent of respondents reported believing that the application of data science has been crucial to healthcare's COVID-19 response.

