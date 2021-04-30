Shriners Hospitals, Georgia Tech tackle big data, precision medicine with new innovation program

Shriners Hospitals for Children and Georgia Institute of Technology are expanding their health innovation collaboration to include initiatives for precision medicine and big data research, the organizations said April 29.

The initiative will focus on creating pilot research projects and tools to support Shriners Hospitals' clinicians in research and medical practice. Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Hospitals will grant seven teams, comprising health system researchers and Atlanta-based Georgia Tech faculty, two-year seed grants of either $50,000 or $150,000.

The seven projects funded for 2021 will focus on topics including developing new Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources tools, machine learning platforms for predicting patient treatment effects and improving precision medicine.

"This program will allow us to capture, access, share, and analyze data, including diagnostics, radiographic images, and genomics in a way that is not currently available in existing Shriners Hospitals for Children patient registries and research databases," said Marc Lalande, PhD, vice president of Shriners Hospitals for Children research programs. "The infrastructure that will be developed will not only enhance our clinical research capabilities, but also advance our clinical practices."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.