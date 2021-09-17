ProMedica launches social determinants of health innovation initiative 

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is rolling out an initiative focused on improving patients' overall health and well-being by innovating social determinants of health priorities and resources, the health system said Sept. 15.

Through the movement, called the Healthcare Redefined Initiative, ProMedica will address patients' social determinants of health issues, such as economic instability and education access. For example, the health system can pull patients' ZIP code data to analyze the community's health and identify potential improvement priorities and integrated care opportunities.

ProMedica will use data and analytics to back its senior care and market-specific programs, such as its financial coaching and art-in-healing programs.

The health system also is partnering with tech consulting company Bitwise to open an innovation center focused on accelerating partnerships, managing tech innovation and driving equitable workforce development for underserved and underrepresented populations in the tech industry.