Nearly half of employees say too much digitalization slashes productivity

Employees report spending about five hours each week hunting for fragmented information across a sea of apps meant to improve productivity, according to a recent report by Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University and Qatalog.

For the study, researchers conducted three surveys of 1,000 employees in the U.S. and U.K. who were familiar with modern software tools used in the workplace. Forty-two percent of survey respondents had either a four-year college degree or a doctorate. Nearly half (460) employees worked with the company between one and five years.

Four study insights: