Mount Sinai taps Babylon Health for digital healthcare services

The technology company Babylon Health partnered with New York City-based Mount Sinai Health Partners to give New Yorkers 24-7 access to digital healthcare services amid the pandemic.

Babylon's artificial intelligence-powered app, which New Yorkers can access starting May 5, offers an online symptom checker, the ability to live chat with Babylon staff and access to virtual physician consultations. The app also allows patients to log their symptoms and can be accessed at any time.

The app was designed to protect front-line healthcare workers and lessen the strain on New York's overwhelmed hospitals.

