Mayo Clinic, nonprofit partner on data-driven research collaborative for chronic diseases, COVID-19

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with Mitre Corp., a nonprofit that operates federally funded research and development centers, to further research focused on improving outcomes for oncology, cardiology and COVID-19 patients.

Researchers will use common data standards to develop automated platforms to better serve patients with chronic diseases. The collaborative effort also seeks to create the mCOVID platform, which will be designed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and can be adapted for use during future epidemics.

"Defining common data elements will help transform how we approach cancer and chronic disease, facilitating additional research," John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, said in an Aug. 26 news release.

Mayo Clinic and Mitre serve as co-chairs of the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, a collaborative of more than 1,000 institutions working together to gather data, pull insights and conduct research on COVID-19. The two organizations' recent partnership marks another effort to enhance digital health capabilities and improve patient outcomes.

More articles on digital transformation:

UCSF Medicine's new $1.5M innovation fund focuses 1st project on telemedicine training

Optum in the past 100 days: 6 things to know

Presbyterian Healthcare Services CIO on IT team's new operating model: We have to deliver more quickly than ever before

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.