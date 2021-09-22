Mayo Clinic CEO: Telehealth & AI are the keys to healthcare's future

Telemedicine, hospital-at-home programs and artificial intelligence will be key to improving healthcare access and affordability in the future, according to Gianrico Farrugia, MD, president and CEO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Farrugia said Mayo Clinic can help lead that transformation during a Sept. 21 presentation to the World Affairs Council in Jacksonville, Fla., the Jacksonville Daily Record reported. Below are three key takeaways from his presentation: