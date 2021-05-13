Mayo Clinic, ASU name winner of MedTech Accelerator program

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University in Tempe selected remote patient monitoring platform Hoy Health as one of the winners of their joint MedTech Accelerator program, the organizations said in a May 13 news release.

Three notes:

1. The accelerator helps early-stage medtech companies develop new products, license intellectual property and sponsor research and studies.

2. Hoy Health received the Audience Choice vote at the final pitch presentation for the 2021 program.

3. Hoy Health is a bilingual digital primary care platform that offers remote patient monitoring and other telemedicine services.

