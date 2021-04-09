Kaiser Permanente Ventures joins $65M funding round for digital home care platform

Vesta Healthcare, a digital health and clinical provider group platform, on April 6 closed a $65 million fundraising round.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente participated in the funding round along with Deerfield Management, CareCentrix and Nationwide, among other investors. The new investment brings the Vesta Healthcare's funding to $95 million.

Vesta works with home care agencies, professional aides and unpaid caregivers, such as family and friends, to help coordinate and manage in-home care between patients aging at home and their caregivers.

The new funding will help Vesta grow its sales, marketing, operations and tech teams as it expands into new states over the next few months. The company currently has a footprint in five states.

