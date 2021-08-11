Illinois launches COVID-19 online 'vax verify' portal 

The Illinois Department of Public Health is rolling out a new portal that lets residents check their COVID-19 vaccination record online, the state announced Aug. 11.

The portal, dubbed Vax Verify, will be open to Illinois residents 18 years and older. To download proof of vaccination, users will undergo a brief, one-time identity verification process to access their digital immunization history.

Once the verification process is finished, individuals can view their own record in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange.

"As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike, MD, said. "With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed."