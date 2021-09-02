How Anthem is using IBM's quantum computing to drive digital transformation: 5 things to know

IBM launched the IBM Quantum Network in 2017 with 12 organizations; now, its program has grown to more than 150 Fortune 500 companies. One of those companies is insurance giant Anthem, according to an Aug. 31 report by TechRepublic.

Healthcare companies like Anthem are using quantum computing for "computationally intense and expensive tasks, such as identifying anomalies, where there's tons of data and interactions," said John Utz, staff vice president of digital product management at Anthem.

