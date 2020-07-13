Health IT sector raises $6.3B in capital funding during first half of 2020: 4 key insights
Global venture capital funding reached a record-breaking $6.3 billion during the first half of 2020, according to a recent report from consulting firm Mercom Capital Group.
Here are some of the report's other notable findings:
- The most funded categories during 2020's first half were telemedicine ($1.9 billion), analytics ($826 million), mobile health apps ($794 million) and clinical decision support ($545 million).
- During the first half of 2020, 921 investors participated in funding, up from 821 investors in the first half of 2019.
- There were 83 health IT merger and acquisition transactions announced in the first half of 2020. Mercom highlighted Invitae's acquisition of ArcherDX for $1.4 billion, Teladoc Health's acquisition of InTouch Health for $600 million and Lululemon Athletica's acquisition of Mirror for $500 million as the most notable.
- Funding during the first half of 2020 was up by 24 percent compared to the $5.1 billion in funding dispensed during the first half of 2019.
