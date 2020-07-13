Health IT sector raises $6.3B in capital funding during first half of 2020: 4 key insights

Global venture capital funding reached a record-breaking $6.3 billion during the first half of 2020, according to a recent report from consulting firm Mercom Capital Group.

Here are some of the report's other notable findings:

The most funded categories during 2020's first half were telemedicine ($1.9 billion), analytics ($826 million), mobile health apps ($794 million) and clinical decision support ($545 million).





During the first half of 2020, 921 investors participated in funding, up from 821 investors in the first half of 2019.





There were 83 health IT merger and acquisition transactions announced in the first half of 2020. Mercom highlighted Invitae's acquisition of ArcherDX for $1.4 billion, Teladoc Health's acquisition of InTouch Health for $600 million and Lululemon Athletica's acquisition of Mirror for $500 million as the most notable.





Funding during the first half of 2020 was up by 24 percent compared to the $5.1 billion in funding dispensed during the first half of 2019.

