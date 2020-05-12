FCC grants GE Healthcare waiver to expedite medical devices

The Federal Communications Commission has accepted GE Healthcare's request for a waiver, allowing for faster importation and marketing of medical equipment from new suppliers.

The waiver, accepted May 11, is meant to assist GE in facing pandemic-induced disruptions in the medical device supply chain as demands for critical medical equipment intensify.

