Fast Company's 10 most innovative health tech companies of 2021

Fast Company released its 2021 list of "The Most Innovative Health Companies," with 10 healthcare tech companies featured in the ranking.

For the list, Fast Company mined its list of top companies in the healthcare industry that embody creative problem solving in the face of crises. Those chosen for most innovative are pushing forward trends in virtual care, chronic illness management and remote care.

Here are the top 10 most innovative companies in healthcare for this year:

1. Ping An Good Doctor

2. Teladoc Health

3. GoodRx

4. TytoCare

5. Level Ex

6. Boulder Care

7. The Confess Project

8. Signify Health

9. LabCorp

10. Honeybee Health

