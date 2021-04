Digital health raises $6.7B in Q1: 25 startups that raised over $100M

Digital health startups garnered $6.7 billion in venture funding during the first quarter of 2021, making it the sector's most-funded quarter to date, according to a report released April 5 by Rock Health.

The average deal size during the first quarter was $45.9M, compared to $31.7 million in 2020. The sector is on track to significantly outpace the $14 billion it raised last year.

Below are the 25 startups that raised more than $100 million in the first quarter of 2021:

