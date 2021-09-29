Digital front door strategies across hospitals: 3 insights

Katie Adams 
Hospitals are dedicating more time to crafting a "digital front door" strategy, as having a strong online and digital presence can be key to patient procurement, engagement and retention. KLAS Research released a report Sept. 28 in which 27 healthcare providers shared their strategies.

Three insights:

  1. All providers said they use a patient portal, and all but one said they use telehealth. Additionally, most providers use provider search tools, self check-in, appointment self-scheduling, online payment collections, appointment reminders and online patient education.

  2. Cost estimators, online patient eligibility verification, chatbots, symptom checkers and online referral management were used by roughly half of providers.

  3. There was significant variance across providers when it came to who oversees their digital front door program. Of the 27 providers, here's who runs their digital front door programs: multiple people (9), CIO (4), CEO (3), chief digital officer (2), chief experience/engagement officer (2), chief marketing officer (2), chief medical information officer (2), other vice president (2), and no one (1).

