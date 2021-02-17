Anthem-backed digital health startup Sharecare to go public, hit $3.9B valuation

Sharecare, an Atlanta-based digital health company, recently announced it will merge with special purpose acquisition company Falcon Capital Acquisition in a deal that will value the company at about $3.9 billion.

Indianapolis-based payer Anthem will make a direct investment in the company and expand its partnership with Sharecare as it expands its product development, according to a Feb. 12 news release. The size of Anthem's investment was not disclosed.

"We share a relentless focus on delivering meaningful improvements to consumers' health and well-being as we simplify healthcare," said Rajeev Ronanki, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Anthem. "Through this relationship, we will leverage human-centered design and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, that increase consumer engagement, deliver more affordable healthcare, and achieve better health outcomes through services such as next-generation personalized healthcare concierge and advocacy services."

Sharecare offers digital tools to help consumers manage and consolidate their health information on a single platform. Its app provides messaging and measurement tools that let users monitor their health habits and support behavior change.

Upon closing the transaction, the new company will become Sharecare Inc. and estimates it will be worth $3.9 billion. Sharecare also anticipates to have about $400 million on its balance sheet after closing, which it will use to support its sales force expansion, new digital offerings and merger and acquisition deals.

